December 14, 2021
Brandon Barash Gets Engaged

Brandon Barash

Congratulations to Days of Our LivesBrandon Barash (Stefan) and his girlfriend Isabella Devoto. The couple are engaged! Barash broke the news on Instagram with the caption:

How was YOUR weekend? Watch till the end!!

Barash shared the video of the proposal to Devoto, where he pretended the two were posing for a photo with his daughter Harper Rose, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Kirsten Storms (General Hospital, Maxie Jones). Barash then fakes Devoto out by pretending to have a ankle injury and gets down on his knee and pops the question.

Watch the sweet video below.

