Back in the '90s, Mark Colson played Days of Our Lives' Archangel Gabriel, a heavenly counterpoint to the possessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Last week, Colson reprised the angelic role, as his character met up with MarDevil 2.0. Colson opened up about returning to DAYS in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

Colson, who now teaches on-camera acting, came back as the Archangel...but in the guise of a hiker encountering Marlena, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) in the woods. When he first heard that NBC wanted him back, he quipped:

I got the call from my agent and I was like, 'Do they know I can still act?'

But the actor was welcomed back with open arms, recalling that, on his return:

I could hear this voice across the soundstage (yelling) "Where's Gabriel?.

That voice was Drake Hogestyn, who plays Marlena's husband John. And Colson has taken the skills he learned at DAYS three decades ago. Of his first stint in Salem, he said: