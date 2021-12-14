Krista Allen

Dr. Taylor Hayes came home to Los Angeles last week on The Bold and the Beautiful. She surprised her daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the two were able to catch up with each other. Taylor admitted she regrets missing Steffy and Finn's wedding, but just wasn't able to face Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Next up was Ridge. Today, the exes chatted about Taylor's lingering regrets about leaving town and Ridge's admiration for her doing something good in the world as a volunteer doctor.

