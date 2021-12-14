Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Publish date:

First Impressions: Krista Allen as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful

Author:
Krista Allen

Krista Allen

Dr. Taylor Hayes came home to Los Angeles last week on The Bold and the Beautiful. She surprised her daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the two were able to catch up with each other. Taylor admitted she regrets missing Steffy and Finn's wedding, but just wasn't able to face Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Next up was Ridge. Today, the exes chatted about Taylor's lingering regrets about leaving town and Ridge's admiration for her doing something good in the world as a volunteer doctor. 

What are your first impressions of Allen as Taylor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Krista Allen
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recasts Taylor With Krista Allen

Oct 26, 2021
Comment
Krista Allen in The LA Complex
The Bold and the Beautiful

Krista Allen on B&B's Taylor: "She is a Woman of Great Strength"

Nov 15, 2021
Comment
Krista Allen
The Bold and the Beautiful

Krista Allen Talks Joining B&B

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
Krista Allen
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Returns to Los Angeles

Nov 26, 2021
Comment