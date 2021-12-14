Chad Duell and Courtney Hope Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital actor Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) and The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) have ended their seven-week marriage. Soap Opera Digest is reporting the two, who got married on Oct. 23, have split after being together for five years. Duell and Hope got engaged this past Valentine's Day and had a steampunk "Till Death"-themed wedding.

The couple have yet to speak out regarding the split.