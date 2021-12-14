Queens Stars Reflect on ABC Drama: “It’s So What TV Needs"

ABC/Gavin Bond

This fall, ABC's freshman drama Queens won acclaim from critics and fans alike. The show's leads told ABC News what really makes Queens so special.

Grammy winner Eve was thrilled to see rap music reflected from a fresh perspective when learning about the show. She occupies the role of Brianna (AKA Professor Sex). The Ruff Ryders MC remembered thinking:

I don’t want to just do a show that’s like, ‘We’re just cranking out songs.’ I want to make sure if I’m going to take this on, I want to be a full, well-rounded character. Once I read her and read the script, I was like, ‘This is perfect.' It’s hip-hop from a female’s point of view. And I feel a lot of like a lot of times when we’ve seen hip-hop, it’s from a male point of view.

R&B chanteuse Brandy plays Naomi, AKA Xplicit Lyrics. A single mom struggling to connect with daughter JoJo (Precious Way) and reinvent her own career, Naomi was a "dream role," said Brandy.

Brandy said of the series:

It’s so what TV needs. And I just love that we get a chance to contribute to diversity of television.

Naturi Naughton plays Jill (AKA Da Thrill), a character who comes out out and falls in love. The ex-3LW singer noted the rarity of a show featuring women "of a mature age," as sexy, powerful individuals.

Nadine Velazquez, who plays vulnerable ex-TV personality Valeria (AKA Butter Pecan), also mused:

We’re not trying to be younger. We’re not trying to be anything other than what we are and who we are. I think that’s what people are really seeing, is the chemistry and the authenticity that we’re bringing to it.

Don't miss the season finale of Queens, tonight on ABC at 10 PM!