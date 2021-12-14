Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Positive COVID Tests Shut Down Production of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Rinna

Production has come to a halt on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Three of its stars, all daytime divas, Lisa Rinna (Days of Our Lives), Erika Girardi (The Young and the Restless), and Garcelle Beauvais (The Real), have all recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe.

All three women are vaccinated and those with symptoms are expected to recover.

Beauvais took to Instagram to give folks an update:

