Sherri Shepherd Resumes Guest Hosting The Wendy Williams Show After Emergency Surgery

Sherri Shepherd is back at The Wendy Williams Show. A show spokesperson informed Deadline that the comic will resume guest hosting the chatfest today.

Yesterday, it was announced Michael Rapaport would sub in for her after she needed emergency surgery for appendicitis. Shepherd has been among a list of guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show while Wendy Williams focuses on her health.

Shepherd posted a behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram, quipping: