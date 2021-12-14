Sherri Shepherd Resumes Guest Hosting The Wendy Williams Show After Emergency Surgery
Sherri Shepherd is back at The Wendy Williams Show. A show spokesperson informed Deadline that the comic will resume guest hosting the chatfest today.
Yesterday, it was announced Michael Rapaport would sub in for her after she needed emergency surgery for appendicitis. Shepherd has been among a list of guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show while Wendy Williams focuses on her health.
Shepherd posted a behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram, quipping:
With some alterations this would’ve been my opening day dress ( @tagsboutique ) for @wendyshow but my stomach is swollen from the surgeons removing my appendix. I tried it on and swore I heard the dress scream “Bisssshhhh what do you think you’re doing!” @4kwame my stylist is frantically shopping for loose & flowing dresses right now! Saints… pray for me! Can’t wait for see you! #sherrishepherd #Sherrishepherd #wendyshow #lostmyappendix #showmustgoon