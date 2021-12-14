Television Academy and NATAS Realign Daytime and Primetime Emmys to Prioritize "Content Genre"

Television Academy; NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and Television Academy are working to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards. A press release from the academies indicated that the competitions would be organized to prioritize "content genre" instead of program airtime. This will allow the awards to decrease category overlap, clarify eligibility requirements, and reflect viewing habits "to ensure the competitions’ continued evolution and relevance."

NATAS President/CEO Adam Sharp stated:

NATAS and the Television Academy each pride ourselves on celebrating and honoring the best television has to offer, and with the evolution of our industry, it was critical to update our competitions to meet current trends in both content and viewing habits. These changes will allow each Academy to honor an undivided scope of achievement in our respective fields of television excellence.

One important update for the Daytime Emmys' call for entries, to be released in January, include the fact that scripted comedies and dramas will enter the Television Academy's administered national competition, regardless of airtime. There will be two exceptions that will enter NATAS' national competitions. First up are the Daytime Drama categories, which will stay in the Daytime competition but will be defined to include "any multi-camera, weekday daily serial, spin-off or reboot.” Second will be programs for ages 15 and under, which will appear in the Children’s & Family competition.

Programs previously awarded in the Limited Drama categories of the Daytime competition will instead be included in the Primetime edition. Each competition will reward talk shows based on "format and style characteristics" that reflect the current space in daytime or nighttime TV. The Daytime Emmys will retire the Best Morning Show and Spanish-Language Morning Show categories; shows previously eligible for those slots will be eligible for the News & Documentary Emmys or the Daytime Emmys' Talk Show categories. The categories highlighting Game Show and Instructional & DIY programming will stay divided by airtime for next year's competitions, and the Academies will reexamine that for 2023.

Television Academy President and COO Maury McIntyre said:

The realignment of these Emmy competitions represents the most significant collaboration between the Television Academy and NATAS since the two became separate entities in 1977. We’re proud to be responsive to the needs of the creative community and the evolution of our industry, ensuring the Emmy Award remains the preeminent mark of excellence across all genres of television.

The Television Academy and NATAS will create a joint panel to determine eligibilities between competitions and categories. Entrants with questions about eligibility are encouraged to submit to this panel.