The CW is Rebooting Sweet Valley High

The CW is gearing up to bring another classic to the small screen once again. The network is teaming up with Gossip Girl's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage to bring Sweet Valley to the CW, Deadline is reporting. Based on the popular Francine Pascal young adult books "Sweet Valley High," the series will center on the Wakefield twins, Jessica and Elizabeth.

When Jessica miraculously returns back to the California town of Sweet Valley after going missing, the sisters lifelong rivalry is refueled. New girl Enid Ruiz learns someone (or something) is the real culprit behind things. Will she be able to convince the twins to put their feud aside as the only way to drag Sweet Valley's dark roots in to the California sunshine?

A television show of the same name as the novels, starring twins Brittany and Cynthia Daniel, was created and ran in syndication from 1994-1996, with its fourth and final season in 1997 on UPN, the CW's predecessor.