WATCH: Deidre Hall Teases A Very Salem Christmas and MarDevil With Dishin' Days (VIDEO)

Days of Our Lives' Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) looks set to ring in the holidays in fine style. After all, the psychiatrist will be a major character in Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas! Hall teased what's to come for Marlena in a chat with Dishin' Days.

In Salem at the moment, Marlena is possessed again by the Devil, a storyline Hall called a "huge undertaking." She previewed that Satan isn't gone yet, noting of what's to come:

Oh, it goes on.

How long after the success of Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem did Hall hear about a holiday flick? She recalled:

It was a while because I remember Albert Alarr, our [co-]executive producer, coming onstage and saying, 'The numbers were fabulous. Everybody is so happy. Peacock is thrilled. We’re a hit!' which is of course good news and bad news. So that’s great—at that point, they were talking about doing something a little more. So then we got word that it was going be a Christmas special, which is great fun to do, and if you’re [head writer] Ron Carlivati, you never put your pen down; you just keep writing and writing and writing.

She teased the fantasy element of the story, adding:

But I think it was a good departure for the audience and it was encapsulated, so it was Christmas for the entire episode and because it was Will's [Chandler Massey] fantasy, we got to do things. Ron got to do things that could never have happened. You can’t have a world where John [Drake Hogestyn] and Marlena aren’t married—but wait, you can, and this is what it looks like, or all of Salem, you know, those eight hunky guys on our cast get up and do a Santa strip.

Hall called A Very Salem Christmas "a romp" and noted it was "so great to reunite" with cast members old and new, calling the experience "socially rich." Sounds like a very merry holiday indeed!

For more on what fans can expect, including the surprise jobs Marlena and Sami (Alison Sweeney) now hold, watch the full interview below.

And don't miss A Very Salem Christmas, premiering Dec. 16 on Peacock!