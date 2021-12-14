Joshua Morrow

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nick and Victor are chatting at the ranch. Victor tells if Nick he'd gladly lose a "Who's the Best Father Award" to him if it were the only contest. He adds that every father wants their son to be better than they are. Victor compliments Nick and says he has.

Victor also points out that he was better than that son of a bitch Arthur Miller, but that was a low bar to clear. Nick tells Victor it was impressive since he didn't have parents to teach him how to be a father.

Victor lends some of the credit to his success to Nikki (who is listening around the corner). Nick agrees she's amazing, but doesn't think Victor should sell himself short. Victor praises Nikki for helping him do the right thing. He then tells Nick he's proud to be a grandfather and is happy when he sees Nick with his kids. The two embrace.

