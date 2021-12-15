Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
The Bold and The Beautiful Recap: Taylor Offers Tea and Sympathy For Ridge's Plight (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 14, 2021
Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Taylor tells Ridge she shouldn't be questioning his marriage to Brooke. She will assume everything's okay and leave it at that. Ridge says she can read him better than anyone (better than Brooke??) and not to play games. He admits he and Brooke are in a disagreement over Deacon Sharpe.

Ridge explains to Taylor that Deacon's out of prison and seeking out Hope to be her father. Ridge adds that Hope is buying into it and wants Deacon in her life. Taylor asks about Brooke's feelings, assuming they're similar to Ridge's. He tells Taylor they were at first, but now Brooke is also buying into the new and improved Deacon. 

Taylor offers support, understanding how Ridge feels about Deacon, especially considering his sordid past with Brooke. Ridge explains that Brooke wants Deacon in her life despite the pain he's caused her, Hope, and Bridget. He just doesn't know what to do with it. Taylor expresses her sympathy and the two embrace...just as Steffy and Thomas walk in.

Is Taylor backsliding into Ridgeland? Will their children be okay with another round on the merry-go-round? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!

