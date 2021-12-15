Booked and Busy: Eva Longoria to Lead CNN+'s 'Searching For Mexico' Docuseries

Don't count out a soap star! Daytime-turned-primetime staple Rome Flynn isn't just on Prime's new show With Love; he's also starring on the new season of Netflix's Raising Dion. General Hospital's Carolyn Hennesy is getting animated, while A-lister Eva Longoria will explore Mexican culinary traditions in the coming year.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) appears as Tevin on Season 2 of Raising Dion on Netflix, premiering Feb. 1

Netflix

Days of Our Lives



Taylor Spreitler (ex-Mia) will guest star on CBS' Young Sheldon as Sam; the episode, "An Expensive Glitch And A Good-Off Room," airs Jan. 6 at 8 PM EST

(ex-Mia) will guest star on CBS' Young Sheldon as Sam; the episode, "An Expensive Glitch And A Good-Off Room," airs Jan. 6 at 8 PM EST Meredith Scott Lynn (ex-Anne) shared on Instagram that she recently filmed an episode of Station 19

(ex-Anne) shared on Instagram that she recently filmed an episode of Station 19 Gabrielle Haugh (ex-Jade) stars in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, out now

(ex-Jade) stars in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, out now Allison Paige (ex-Bev) stars in the Western thriller Wild Game, out Dec. 17

(ex-Bev) stars in the Western thriller Wild Game, out Dec. 17 Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) headlines the short film Stud, at select festivals now

General Hospital

Cassandra James (Terry) shared on Twitter that she stars in the holiday film A Christmas Sunset, available now on Amazon Prime Video; watch it here

(Terry) shared on Twitter that she stars in the holiday film A Christmas Sunset, available now on Amazon Prime Video; watch it here Zachary Garred (ex-Levi) stars in the film The Seance, available on Apple TV and iTunes Dec. 28

(ex-Levi) stars in the film The Seance, available on Apple TV and iTunes Dec. 28 Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) will voice Mrs. Godfrey in the animated series Big Nate, based on the books and comic strip of the same name by Lincoln Peirce, slated for debut on Paramount+ in 2022

Guiding Light

Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) is set to co-host the Critics Choice TV Awards with Nicole Byer; the show will be simulcast on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9 from 7 PM EST

Passions

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) will star in the GAC Family film Harmony from the Heart opposite Jessica Lowndes, premiering Feb. 12; he plays heart surgeon Blake Williams

The Young and the Restless