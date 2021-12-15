Country Crooner Brad Paisley to Guest Host 'Ellen'

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Country singer Brad Paisley is coming to daytime. Paisley will host The Ellen DeGeneres show this month. Slated to make guest appearances are actor Cary Elwes and singer Tori Kelly along with Champ Jaxon, an 11-year-old singer and guitar player. In a released statement Paisley said about his hosting duties:

I was so honored Ellen asked me to guest host during her final season. It shows so much belief…letting someone host a show that’s going off the air anyways.

Look for Paisley's episode to air Dec. 29.