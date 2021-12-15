Brandon Beemer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: Lucas runs into Rafe at Horton Square. Lucas wants to know what's happening with Philip's investigation. Rafe informs him about finding Philip's leg. Lucas wants to know why Brady isn't under arrest. Rafe tries to convince Lucas they're not giving up and to be patient.

Rafe wants to talk about Sami. Lucas acknowledges she was kidnapped and rescued her. The two commiserate about Sami's relationship with EJ. Then, Lucas tells him Sami found Nicole in EJ's bed. Lucas admits he wants her for himself.

Sami comes to Nicole's apartment (why are her tree lights off???). Nicole tells her Allie isn't there and tries to close the door. The two struggle back and forth. After announcing Nicole's carnal business to the apartment building, Sami forces her way in. Nicole thinks it's time for a talk.

Nicole reminds Sami about how she torpedoed her marriage in a cold, efficient manner. Sami claims she was protecting her brother, but Nicole claims Sami doesn't give a crap about Eric. Why you ask? Because Sami did it in the most public way in front of as many family and friends as possible telling him HE WAS A CUCKOLD! Nicole tells Sami she is responsible, not her. Just as Nicole and Sami come to blows, Allie walks in.

EJ escorts Susan into the DiMera living room. Susan says she's not worried about herself, but Marlena because she's possessed by the Devil. She tells EJ that she's also concerned about Ciara since MarDevil wants her baby.

Marlena frets that John will find and kill her. Too late. When she runs to the door, John is there. Ben steps between the two and says he knows what John's been doing to her. He tells John to leave or he will throw him out.

John tries to interject that Marlena has been doing nothing but lying to Ben. Ben asserts that Dr. Evans doesn't lie. John says that's true, then points at MarDevil and declares, "That one does!"

Shawn has something to tell Ciara...Marlena's possessed again. Shawn explains everything to Ciara, but wants to know where Marlena is. Ciara says he's with Ben. Ciara relates the story of what ha-happened with them. Shawn tells Ciara it wasn't John banging on the door and tells her what ha-happened to him on Thanksgiving.

Susan calls Ciara and leaves a message warning her that Marlena is the Devil, to stay away from her, and protect her baby. She begs Ciara to call her. EJ tries to calm Susan down. EJ assures Susan she's done what she can for now and Ciara has a lot of support. He wants to take care of her and fight the Devil for her.

EJ tells Susan that he and Sami are getting divorced because of her affair with Lucas. She's shocked! EJ doesn't want to talk about it because Susan needs to rest. Susan is okay with that...let's sit down and have a gossip! Susan wants EJ to forgive Sami, but he has to admit he was caught with Nicole. Susan admonishes EJ for his choices and encourages him to be with Sami to save his mortal soul.

MarDevil stands behind Ben and says that John is the liar, not her. John calls Ben by his government name...Benjamin...and tells him that 25 years ago anyone would know that Marlena was possessed. Ben reminds John of how he showed up threatening Marlena at the apartment and tells him to leave. As John tells Ben that it's not Marlena, but...MarDevil throws up a hand and chokes John. John keeps trying to talk and Ben punches him.

Nicole leaves the apartment. Sami tells Allie she came to see her. Allie isn't happy with her mother's behavior. Sami reveals that Allie's St. Nicole was in bed with EJ the night before. Allie tries to stand up for Sami by reminding her how abusive EJ was. She thinks EJ has treated her mother like crap and Sami wants to blame everyone else but him. Allie reminds her of how much Lucas loves...and LIKES her.

MarDevil ties John up and grabs a knife. Ben tries to stop her, but MarDevil says she wants to make sure John never hurts her again. Ben tells her she's safe and spews back all her therapy words she used on him. She's grateful and drops the knife.

Ciara wants to save Ben, but Shawn reminds Ciara that MarDevil wants her baby and there's no way she's going. Shawn tells her he will call for Belle to come by and stay. When Shawn warns her to not let anyone but Belle in, Ciara wants to know how she'll know it's really Belle. Shawn gives her the safe word...box top.

Nicole walks to Horton Square and finds Lucas and Rafe. Lucas leaves, then Nicole confirms to Rafe the EJ news is true.

John's tied up in the chair whilst the Devil talks to himself out loud. The Devil is trying to show restraint to keep post-therapy Ben in line. The Devil thinks through situations, but finds the entire clan nauseating.

Suddenly, Marlena declares they need to go to the police because the truth will set them free.

Allie tries to get Sami to see that her heart may be in fact with Lucas. Sami admits she loves Lucas, but Sami says she understands Allie's feelings and takes her leave.

Susan finally gets Ciara on the blower. Ciara tells Susan she knows about the Devil.

Ben sets out to leave the cabin and comes face to face with Shawn. Ben is happy to see Shawn because John is terrorizing Marlena. Shawn however, tells him it's the other way around, and she is the Devil.

Lucas pops over to see Allie. She's confident she got Sami to see a better side of Lucas (let's be honest...Sami's seen all sides of Lucas). Lucas is skeptical because that never happens.

EJ's ready to sign the divorce papers when he hears Susan in his head encouraging a reconciliation...then Sami appears the DiMera mansion.

Rafe and Nicole kiss in the square (but I'm not sure if it's imagination...hopefully it is).

