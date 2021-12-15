Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Publish date:

Deidre Hall Reveals Jarlena "Oozing With Sexual Tension" in A Very Salem Christmas

Author:
Deidre Hall

Deidre Hall appeared on Entertainment Tonight Canada to discuss Peacock's Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas on Tuesday and even apart, she let fans know John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena still got it.

 **SPOILER ALERT** 

Hall teased fans with a little hint of what's to come on the special and explained how John is now married to Kristen (Eileen Davidson). Although he and his "Doc" aren't hitched, she said:

Recommended Articles

They are still oozing with sexual tension.

Even in another realm, Jarlena still have that magic.

Hall also discussed how she doesn't get to see Alison Sweeney (Sami) as much due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the onscreen mom and daughter duo got a chance to catch up. Watch Hall discuss what's to come in the Christmas movie and more.

