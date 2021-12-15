Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
December 15, 2021

Today's Hoda Kotb Reveals How Going 10 Days Without a Phone Changed Her

Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb is breaking down how she survived without her smartphone for almost ten days and lived to tell the tale. The Today Show co-anchor decided to go phone-free during her break from the show and went to a retreat. On Monday during Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb told co-host Jenna Bush Hager how great she felt being away from the device. 

Kotb stated:

It was so funny because at the end, I walked out into the world and what I noticed was everybody was hunched over a phone — and no judgment because me too, right? But I looked around and I was like, every single person is hunched.

Kotb wondered at first if she was fine being phone-free and asked:

Was I happier with it or happier without it? And I was happier without it.

The journalist explained how she was coming up with a plan to limit her phone use and only using it for "necessities." In the aftermath of being without her phone, Kotb remarked:

I realized...I feel different

See how Kotb plans to keep her word below.

