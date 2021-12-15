Today's Hoda Kotb Reveals How Going 10 Days Without a Phone Changed Her

Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Hoda Kotb is breaking down how she survived without her smartphone for almost ten days and lived to tell the tale. The Today Show co-anchor decided to go phone-free during her break from the show and went to a retreat. On Monday during Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb told co-host Jenna Bush Hager how great she felt being away from the device.

Kotb stated:

It was so funny because at the end, I walked out into the world and what I noticed was everybody was hunched over a phone — and no judgment because me too, right? But I looked around and I was like, every single person is hunched.

Kotb wondered at first if she was fine being phone-free and asked:

Was I happier with it or happier without it? And I was happier without it.

The journalist explained how she was coming up with a plan to limit her phone use and only using it for "necessities." In the aftermath of being without her phone, Kotb remarked:

I realized...I feel different

