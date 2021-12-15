Elizabeth Hendrickson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Ashland and Victoria are at Society. He tells her he's sorry she has to go through crap with Billy and assures her they will handle it. Victoria wonders what exactly they are handling regarding her erratic ex. She tells Ashland there's something going on with him.

Billy is talking to the head of a boarding school. They make arrangements to ship off Johnny and Katie after the holiday break. Billy's concerned about the media attention the Newman and Abbott families are getting right now. He wants to try to protect them and wants the school's assurance. Wish granted!

At Crimson Lights, Chloe tells Lily she's happy Billy has her in his life. Lily thinks they both are both lucky. Chloe points out that one of her attributes is she's not a Newman. Lily counters that Billy will get through his latest crisis just fine despite all the rough chapters in his life.

Chloe warns Lily not to let her relationship become blind faith. Lily feigns innocence at what Chloe could possibly mean. Chloe concedes Billy's brilliant in his own confounding way. He can convince people he has things under control, until he doesn't, and then it all falls apart. Lily tells Chloe she thinks those days are behind Billy (run Lily run!). Chloe does hope the best for them and takes her leave.

