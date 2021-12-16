Krista Allen, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Matthew Atkinson, Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Taylor wants to see the babies again, but they're wiped out from all the excitement of seeing her. She tells Steffy she's so excited to meet Finn, but he picked up that long shift at the hospital. Taylor assesses that Finn's both a good husband and father.

Steffy considers herself blessed, except for one challenge...Sheila. Taylor just can't believe she's Finn's birth mother. Once again, Taylor expresses her regret for missing out on events, while the family relieves her from said regret.

Taylor feels jet lag creeping up on her and tells the clan it's time to go back to her hotel. Steffy insists she stay at the house. Thomas tells his mother that Steffy won't take no for an answer, so she agrees to stay.

Taylor's excited to be with her family again. Her children are raising children and it's so exciting! Both Thomas and Steffy agree and want Taylor to stick around for awhile. Steffy says it feels right, like a family again. Cue the family hug!

