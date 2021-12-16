Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Publish date:

Fox Renews Four Syndicated Daytime Programs

Jay Leno

Fox First Run, the distribution arm of Fox Corp., has renewed its original syndicated shows. Deadline is reporting it has renewed the remake of You Bet Your Life hosted by Jay Leno, along with the Meredith Vieira game show 25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, which features former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd, and Divorce Court.

Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations said in a released statement:

Fox First Run’s main priority is to focus always on our audience first, by allowing them to appear, contribute, play and win. All of our programming, both present and in development, has two key elements–extensive interactivity and pure entertainment.

You Bet Your Life has cleared all of the top 100 markets and Canada, with 25 Words or Less cleared in 98% of the country and the entertainment news show Dish Nation cleared in 85% of the country.

 

