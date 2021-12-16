Ingo Rademacher

Former General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) is opening up about his lawsuit against his previous employers. Rademacher appeared on Tucker Carlson Today on the Fox Nation's streaming site. He discussed how the cast of GH knew a mandate was on the horizon due to Disney having it for the theme park employees.

Rademacher also insisted the COVID-19 vaccines aren't effective because they don't "do a good job at stopping the spread of the coronavirus." Rademacher went on to claim a good portion of his former GH castmates are conservative and if they decided not to comply with Disney-ABC's mandate, they would have cancelled the show.

Rademacher stated:

Let’s say everybody was standing up for me, if we were all linking arms together and said, ‘We’re not taking this vaccine,’ Disney would have just canceled the show. That’s what I believe. We’re kind of that show over here on the side that has a slot. We’re always walking on thin ice.

Rademacher never gave proof to support his accusations GH would be axed if the actors declined to be vaccinated, and never stated who the conservatives were on the show and explained:

There are a lot of conservatives on the show. It’s not public support so is it really support?

Later in the show, Rademacher was asked about the "very unhappy person" on GH who was speaking out about him and his choices. In a veiled reference to Nancy Lee Grahn. Rademacher claimed:

A complete bigot. I love her. I love her work and advocate for her freedom to speak.

What did Grahn have to say about Rademacher's appearance on the streaming show? The actress said on Twitter: