Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Publish date:

Jeopardy! Reclaims Top Spot in Syndicated Nielsen Ratings

Author:
Jeopardy logo large

Jeopardy! is back at the top of the syndicated Nielsen ratings. For the week ending December 5, the long-running game show bounced back 30% with a 5.7 live plus same day national household rating according to Nielsen Media Research, NextTV.com is reporting. This comes after Jeopardy! hit its season low during Thanksgiving week.

Rounding out second place in overall syndication and games, Family Feud netted 5.3, a 8% uptick, with Jeopardy!'s Sony Pictures Television sister series Wheel of Fortune grabbing third place with 5.2, up by 18%. 

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ken Jennings
Talk Shows

Returning Guest Host Ken Jennings Helps Jeopardy! Stay Atop The Nielsens

Nov 24, 2021
Comment
Steve Harvey
Game Shows

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings

May 10, 2021
Comment
Steve Harvey
Talk Shows

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings Four Weeks in a Row

Jun 17, 2021
Comment
Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy
Game Shows

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Gear Up to Return to Filming

Jul 29, 2020
Comment