Jeopardy! Reclaims Top Spot in Syndicated Nielsen Ratings

Jeopardy! is back at the top of the syndicated Nielsen ratings. For the week ending December 5, the long-running game show bounced back 30% with a 5.7 live plus same day national household rating according to Nielsen Media Research, NextTV.com is reporting. This comes after Jeopardy! hit its season low during Thanksgiving week.

Rounding out second place in overall syndication and games, Family Feud netted 5.3, a 8% uptick, with Jeopardy!'s Sony Pictures Television sister series Wheel of Fortune grabbing third place with 5.2, up by 18%.