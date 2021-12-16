Paramount Plus Renews Marc Cherry's Soapy Anthology Why Women Kill

Allison Tolman Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Paramount+ is continuing its relationship with Marc Cherry. On Wednesday, ViacomCBS' streaming service announced it has renewed the original hit anthology series Why Women Kill for a third season.

The first two seasons of the dark comedy are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series said in a released statement:

Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide.

The second season is set in 1949 and focuses on what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people display to the world, the ramifications of being ignored and overlooked by society, and the lengths a woman will go in order to finally belong. Clemens also stated:

We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.

The current season features an all-star cast including Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost.