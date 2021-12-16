Ingo Rademacher

Stephen Colbert mocked former General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) for his exit and lawsuit against Disney-ABC about his firing for not complying with the vaccine mandate. On Tuesday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host poked fun at Rademacher and his lawsuit, and joked:

Sorry, buddy, but you have to follow the medical advice – you’re on General Hospital, not General Stuff I Read On Facebook.

RELATED: SHOCKER: Fired General Hospital Actor Ingo Rademacher Sues ABC Over Vaccine Mandate

Colbert went on to reveal part of the actor's claims on why it violates his religions freedom is because his "body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me." The late night host cracked:

Now, a lot of people say Ingo Rademacher is being ridiculous. Unless…that’s not Ingo Rademacher! It’s Ingo Rademacher’s twin brother Vigo Rademacher, who just woke up from a coma…



RELATED: Ingo Rademacher Talks General Hospital Firing, Lawsuit With Tucker Carlson

Doesn't sound like Colbert is feeling that "Love in the Afternoon" ABC is known for. Watch Colbert clown Rademacher at the 6:43 mark below: