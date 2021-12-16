Trace Adkins Drops New Single Promoting Monarch

Real-life country superstar Trace Adkins, star of Fox's upcoming primetime soap Monarch, has released a single from the show. NextTV.com reports that Adkins, who will play the husband of Susan Sarandon's character Dottie, has covered Hank Williams Jr.'s "A Boy Can Survive."

The first episode of Monarch will premiere on Jan. 30 after the NFC Championship Game, with the second episode premiering the next Tuesday in its usual timeslot.

Listen to Adkins' song below.