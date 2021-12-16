Christel Khalil, Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: In Victoria's office, Ashland tells her that he refuses to worry about Billy Abbott. He considers Billy Lily's problem, but is not sure how much longer she can put up with his destructive streak.

Victoria's worried about Lily leaving him. She acknowledges there's only so much someone can take when Billy careens off course. Victoria thinks Billy will get much worse if Lily does leave him. She thinks he can be in a more dangerous place if someone isn't there to reign him in.

Billy and Lily are at Society. Billy pulls out a deck of cards, which surprises her. He says he always has to be prepared. As Billy shuffles the cards, Lily becomes more annoyed and asks him to put them away. Billy wonders what the big deal is, but she is NOT amused!

Side Note: Cue mysterious dark lady (who looks like Abby in disguise) in the corner taking pics of Billy with cards and liquor.

Billy however, does seem to be amused at her reaction. Lily gets more upset and tells him gambling isn't a joke or something you do casually (umm...yes you can gamble casually). He counters there's no money on the table and he likes to feel the cards in his hands. Lily is done with his foolishness and storms out. Billy swigs what's left of his drink and chases after her...but stops to notice the mysterious dark lady, but doesn't seem surprised she's there.

