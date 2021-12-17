A Very Salem Christmas Stars "Spill The Eggnog" With Sony TV

NBCUniversal

The stars of Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas are spilling the eggnog! Sony TV tweeted a fun promo video, and the actors are sharing some exciting tidbits about the holiday film, which debuted today on Peacock.

Eric Martsolf (Brady) teased:

I don't want to give too much away, but I can tell you that Brady will behaving some 'holiday shenanigans' with a certain lady.

He didn't divulge the name of that "certain lady," though he added that she does look good in a red dress.

Lindsay Arnold (Allie) chimed in:

My character could use a little bit of help from the 'mistletoe.' She could use a little bit of mistletoe in her life.

Meanwhile, Greg Rikaart (Leo) previewed:

We see Leo with his wings clipped a little bit.

Watch the video below for more of the stars talking about A Very Salem Christmas. And don't miss A Very Salem Christmas, available now on Peacock!