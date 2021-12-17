Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Brooke is standing in her living room in a very sparkly sweater with a very bitter husband when Deacon walks in the front door. He wonders if she is ready for some karate lessons. Ridge is none too pleased with Deacon’s presence and even less impressed with his offer to Brooke of martial arts training.

Ridge is quite confused about the offer of karate lessons. Brooke tries to explain how Deacon and Hope were engaged in said martial arts, and joking about her doing it too. Ridge turns his bitterness from martial arts to the fact that his wife is joking around with her former flame. He wonders why Brooke is treating Deacon like family.

Deacon quickly reminds Brooke that they are family and were quite a happy one whilst bonding over martial arts. Ridge wonders how Brooke isn’t completely clear on Deacon’s intentions. Deacon counters by saying he has been oh so clear about his intentions.

Side Note: Deacon playing Ridge like a fiddle is my new favorite sport.

Ridge understands his intentions with Hope - which he hopes never happens, but now he also understands Deacon’s plans include Brooke!

Side Note: Dear Ridge, Deacon is your reminder that Brooke’s womanly wiles are long-lasting GOLDEN MAGIC!

Will the new Hope For The Future line be inspired by karate uniforms? How long will we get to enjoy watching Deacon toy with Ridge? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

