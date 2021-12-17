The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 20-24, 2021

Krista Allen, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Deacon (Sean Kanan) has luck on his side.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) agree to get along for the holidays.

Deacon informs Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) that Taylor (Krista Allen) has returned.

Taylor thinks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) should invite Sheila over for Christmas merriment.

Sheila decides to take action in her relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Brooke expresses her worries about Taylor to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Deacon.

The Forresters and friends gather at Eric’s (John McCook) mansion for holiday merriment.

Hope and Deacon have a private holiday celebration.

Zende (Delon De Metz) wants to turn the lights down and get romantic with Paris (Diamond White).

Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) get all Hope and Liam for the holidays.

Sheila targets Brooke for revenge.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!