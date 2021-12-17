Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 20-24, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) awakens Jan (Heather Lindell) from her coma.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) gather Paulina (Jackée Harry), Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney), and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) to tell them they got married in Italy.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) gets a text telling him to go to the Salem Inn.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) wants Kate (Lauren Koslow) to undo her declaration of Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) death.

With Marlena in peril, Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns to Salem.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) stumbles on an unconscious Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

MarDevil wreaks havoc for the holidays.

Paulina is brutally rebuffed by Lani (Sal Stowers).

Kayla and Steve get all lovey dovey.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is not thrilled with Johnny and Chanel’s updated status.

John (Drake Hogestyn) comes face to face with MarDevil.

Kate tries to hide the truth about Philip from Roman (Josh Taylor).

Jan meets MarDevil and agrees to go along with her plan to destroy Shawn Douglas and Belle (Martha Madison).

Allie has an emotional sit down with Grandpa Roman.

Samantha Gene gets something she really wants.

Shawn Douglas is confused by “Belle’s” behavior.

Steve and Allie look for Tripp (Lucas Adams), who has turned up missing.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) get together with Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) for Christmas Eve.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) have a little chat about Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Paulina, Chanel, and Lani have a family sit down.

John gets a Christmas surprise.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!