Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: MarDevil Uses Jan Spears to Wreak Holiday Havoc on Shawn and Belle

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 20-24, 2021
Author:
Deidre Hall

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) awakens Jan (Heather Lindell) from her coma.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) gather Paulina (Jackée Harry), Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney), and EJ (Dan Feuerriegelto tell them they got married in Italy.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) gets a text telling him to go to the Salem Inn.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) wants Kate (Lauren Koslow) to undo her declaration of Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) death.

With Marlena in peril, Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns to Salem.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) stumbles on an unconscious Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

MarDevil wreaks havoc for the holidays.

Paulina is brutally rebuffed by Lani (Sal Stowers).

Kayla and Steve get all lovey dovey.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: John and Ben Quickly Learn That Nobody Puts MarDevil In a Corner

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is not thrilled with Johnny and Chanel’s updated status.

Recommended Articles

John (Drake Hogestyn) comes face to face with MarDevil.

Kate tries to hide the truth about Philip from Roman (Josh Taylor).

Jan meets MarDevil and agrees to go along with her plan to destroy Shawn Douglas and Belle (Martha Madison).

Allie has an emotional sit down with Grandpa Roman.

Samantha Gene gets something she really wants.

Shawn Douglas is confused by “Belle’s” behavior.

Steve and Allie look for Tripp (Lucas Adams), who has turned up missing.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) get together with Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) for Christmas Eve.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) have a little chat about Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Paulina, Chanel, and Lani have a family sit down.

John gets a Christmas surprise.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days spoilers 10_1_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Doug Senses Danger as MarDevil Sets Her Sights on Julie

Oct 1, 2021
Comment
days_winter_preview_11_22_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Winter Preview: MarDevil’s Mayhem, A Beheaded Bear, and Father Eric Brady! (VIDEO)

Nov 22, 2021
Comment
days-demons
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Fall Preview: The Devil Is So Busy in Salem (VIDEO)

Sep 17, 2021
Comment
days spoilers 9_24_2021 (1)
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: MarDevil Targets Doug

Sep 24, 2021
Comment