Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Spoilers: Liesl Prepares to Do Battle With Carly

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 20-24, 2021
Author:
Kathleen Gati

Kathleen Gati

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Laura (Genie Francis) is somewhat skeptical of the impact of Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) near-death experience.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) seeks out Phyllis (Joyce Guy) for advice.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) enjoy the holidays with their family.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) tells Scotty (Kin Shriner) about Nina and Sonny’s Nixon Falls fling.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) reunites Drew (Cameron Mathison) with Scout.

Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) past smacks her upside the head.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) returns to Port Charles.

Recommended Articles

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Brad Faces Off Against Michael and Willow Over His Possible Parole

Curtis (Donnell Turner) shares his concerns with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Liesl prepares to do battle with Carly (Laura Wright).

Monica (Leslie Charleson) has folks over to HER HOUSE for the holidays…(because Alan gave it to her).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) have a surprise encounter.

Drew and Elizabeth FINALLY see each other.

The Davis Christmas is a wee bumpy.

Cyrus tries to warn Laura of the danger she is in.

Nina’s court case begins.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

perkie gh 10_29_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 7:9:2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Maxie Tells Nina a Little Ditty About Bailey and Louise

Jul 9, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 11_26_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Port Charles Celebrates Drew’s Return and Grieves Jason’s Presumed Death

Nov 26, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 6:11:2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Ava and Carly Side Eye Britt and Jason

Jun 11, 2021
Comment