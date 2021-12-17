General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 20-24, 2021

Kathleen Gati

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Laura (Genie Francis) is somewhat skeptical of the impact of Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) near-death experience.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) seeks out Phyllis (Joyce Guy) for advice.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) enjoy the holidays with their family.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) tells Scotty (Kin Shriner) about Nina and Sonny’s Nixon Falls fling.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) reunites Drew (Cameron Mathison) with Scout.

Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) past smacks her upside the head.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) returns to Port Charles.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Brad Faces Off Against Michael and Willow Over His Possible Parole

Curtis (Donnell Turner) shares his concerns with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Liesl prepares to do battle with Carly (Laura Wright).

Monica (Leslie Charleson) has folks over to HER HOUSE for the holidays…(because Alan gave it to her).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) have a surprise encounter.

Drew and Elizabeth FINALLY see each other.

The Davis Christmas is a wee bumpy.

Cyrus tries to warn Laura of the danger she is in.

Nina’s court case begins.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!