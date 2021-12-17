Peacock's Soapy Reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Debut Super Bowl Sunday

Peacock

The dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will hit Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday. Bel-Air is slated to premiere Feb. 13, the same day as Super Bowl LVI will be played and broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

New episodes of the serialized one-hour program will be available weekly. Jabari Banks will slip into the role of Will, and viewers will follow his journey as he transitions from West Philadephia to Bel-Air. Bel-Air will dive deep into the conflicts and emotions of the Banks family and Will's life.