ABC/Nick Argo

General Hospital's Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) has had a rocky time readjusting to Port Charles. Chavez sat down with Michael Fairman TV to discuss the Cassadine heir's conflicted relationships.

Spencer's bond with Trina Robinson (Sydney Mikayla) has deepened, and sparks are flying. Chavez said of filming with Mikayla:

It’s amazing, and I’m really thankful that the fans have had that kind of response to that, because I personally see it as being Spencer’s most valuable relationship that he has, because it’s really the most authentic relationship, the most authentic friendship that exists in his universe, and she’s able to give him a kind of advice that really no one else is.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

On the Cassadine front, not everything might be smooth sailing ahead. What would he like to see next? Chavez mused:

But I do see Spencer as the kind of guy who came back to Port Charles with a reason, and the reason he came back is to get what is rightfully owed him. And I do believe that he has feelings about what he is owed and what his birthright is, and so I would like to see him come to terms with that and then just completely be ruthless about his pursuit of it.

Are Spencer's issues with Cousin Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) still bubbling under the surface? Chavez said:

Oh, yeah, that’s not going away.

Peep the full interview below.