Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam wants to run something by Sally, who is ready and waiting to listen. He just saw some videos of Billy that didn’t show him in a positive light.

Side Note: Adam finding negative information about Billy? Shocking!

The videos were from an anonymous source. Sally seems not so stunned that an anonymous source was willing to share negative information with Adam about Billy. Adam is both thrilled and excited to possess such Billy negativity. Mayhaps, he can stave off Billy’s latest attempt to take down Newman Media, which Sally quickly reminds him she told him about.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Lily Walks Out on Billy When He Reverts to Bad Habits

Adam wonders if he is walking into a trap. Sally thinks maybe he should trust the anonymous source. Adam wonders if Sally has any thoughts on who the source might be.

Side Note: Who could it pooooosssssibly be?

Side Note #2: Sally and Adam make me happy.

Will Adam and Billy ever end their eternal feud? Will Adam and Sally’s chemistry ever be allowed to come to fruition? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!