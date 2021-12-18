Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Promo: Belle Walks In On a Shocking Scene!

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 20-24, 2021
Martha Madison

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) surprises her brood when she makes a holiday appearance. 

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) are young and in love, with an explosive secret.

Belle (Martha Madison) walks in on Shawn (Brandon Beemer) when he's in bed with...Belle!

MarDevil (Deidre Hall) keeps Salem folk hopping when she causes Christmas mayhem for everyone (not a flaming Horton tree!).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

