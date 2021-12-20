Cameron Mathison Talks Drew's "Second Chance" With His Family on General Hospital
On General Hospital, Drew (Cameron Mathison) is finally reconnecting with his daughter Scout (Ella Ramacieri). Mathison opened up about the touching father-daughter reunion and Drew's take on Sam (Kelly Monaco) moving on to TV Insider.
Scout drives Drew's actions, and Mathison can relate to his character. The actor explained:
Scout’s a really, really, really important person in Drew’s life. She is the reason — I’ve [decided] — that Drew fought so hard to get out of captivity from Peter [August, Wes Ramsey] and Victor [Cassadine, Charles Shaughnessy].
When you get a second chance at life, I know it sounds corny, but my going through my cancer journey a couple of years ago, you feel like you’ve gotten that second chance, and now Drew has that.
Meanwhile, how does it feel for Drew to see Sam having moved on with Dante (Dante Zamprogna)? Mathison dished:
Of course, [Drew’s] got some massively mixed emotions – he’s glad to be back with Scout and have this nice relationship with Sam but it’s a little awkward with Dante around. It’s new to him but they’re working it out.