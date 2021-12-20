Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Publish date:

Cameron Mathison Talks Drew's "Second Chance" With His Family on General Hospital

Author:
CAMERON MATHISON, ELLA RAMACIERI

On General Hospital, Drew (Cameron Mathison) is finally reconnecting with his daughter Scout (Ella Ramacieri). Mathison opened up about the touching father-daughter reunion and Drew's take on Sam (Kelly Monaco) moving on to TV Insider.

Scout drives Drew's actions, and Mathison can relate to his character. The actor explained:

Scout’s a really, really, really important person in Drew’s life. She is the reason — I’ve [decided] — that Drew fought so hard to get out of captivity from Peter [August, Wes Ramsey] and Victor [Cassadine, Charles Shaughnessy].

Recommended Articles

When you get a second chance at life, I know it sounds corny, but my going through my cancer journey a couple of years ago, you feel like you’ve gotten that second chance, and now Drew has that.

Kelly Monaco and Cameron MAthison

Meanwhile, how does it feel for Drew to see Sam having moved on with Dante (Dante Zamprogna)? Mathison dished:

Of course, [Drew’s] got some massively mixed emotions – he’s glad to be back with Scout and have this nice relationship with Sam but it’s a little awkward with Dante around. It’s new to him but they’re working it out.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Dominic Zamprogna
General Hospital

Dominic Zamprogna Talks Dante and Sam's "Real Feelings" on GH

Oct 28, 2021
Comment
Cameron Mathison
General Hospital

WATCH: Cameron Mathison Explains Drew's "Guilt" Over Surviving on GH (VIDEO)

Dec 14, 2021
Comment
perkie gh 10_29_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
gh mathison drew
General Hospital

First Impressions: Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain on GH

Aug 18, 2021
Comment