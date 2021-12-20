ABC/Valerie Durant

On General Hospital, Drew (Cameron Mathison) is finally reconnecting with his daughter Scout (Ella Ramacieri). Mathison opened up about the touching father-daughter reunion and Drew's take on Sam (Kelly Monaco) moving on to TV Insider.

Scout drives Drew's actions, and Mathison can relate to his character. The actor explained:

Scout’s a really, really, really important person in Drew’s life. She is the reason — I’ve [decided] — that Drew fought so hard to get out of captivity from Peter [August, Wes Ramsey] and Victor [Cassadine, Charles Shaughnessy].

When you get a second chance at life, I know it sounds corny, but my going through my cancer journey a couple of years ago, you feel like you’ve gotten that second chance, and now Drew has that.

ABC/Valerie Durant

Meanwhile, how does it feel for Drew to see Sam having moved on with Dante (Dante Zamprogna)? Mathison dished: