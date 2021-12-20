The Bold and the Beautiful newcomer Krista Allen (Taylor) is chatting about her time on the show so far. She sat down with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk for an episode of Bold Live, during which she opened up about her hairstyles and tapping in to the role of "Doc."

Allen has been wearing a wig in the scenes we've seen so far. She explained:

It’s been such a hard thing because some people think that I actually, that I am, like, choosing to wear a wig because I think it looks beautiful. So right when I got cast for this part, my hair was a short, blond pixie. It was like...it’s been growing, right? But it was blond and I started working within—what, I think it was within a week I was on set, you know. So we didn’t have time and I had to take my hair back from blond to dark brown and so we needed a little bit of time so we thought, let's do a wig; that’d be great.

Allen noted that she brings strength and vulnerability to her roles, which helped make her a good fit for Taylor. She observed of the character:

At the beginning, there was a much sweeter—you know, she’s grown; she’s very sweet, but she's grown, she’s lived a life, she’s had a lot of things happen, and she’s a lot more cautious now.

The actress added:

And I think, you know, that she’s still madly in love with Ridge [Thorsten Kaye] and that’s what part of this show is, right? And so it’s being able to find all of those different things and play with them and also her love for her family, which is so important to her, especially at this point in her life.

Watch the full interview below.