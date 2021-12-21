Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Taylor and Brooke are engaging in a little light-hearted small talk. Not really. Taylor is telling Brooke she isn’t trying to judge her. Brooke is having none of her foolishness. Taylor decides to try talking to her in a different way.

Side Note: Taylor is GUSHING in condescension.

Taylor uses her words differently and tells Brooke it is clear she doesn’t like to be alone. Brooke tosses the ball back and tells her to speak for herself. Taylor reminds Brooke she has been away finding herself and has found all kinds of fulfillment from within. That being said, she loves her family, including Ridge. Brooke is game and says she would miss her family too were she THOUSANDS of miles away.

Side Note: Brooke is here to PLAY.

Taylor says the most important thing is that her kids are in a good place.

Side Note: Has anyone filled Taylor in on the last 18 months of Thomas’ life. Hope mannequin, anyone?

Brooke agrees and says Finn is great for Steffy, but isn’t it crazy how Sheila Carter is his mother. She goes on to say it is even better that Steffy moved on from Liam. Taylor concurs and says Hope has Liam, Brooke has Ridge, and all is blissful and happy.

Brooke cuts the s*** and reminds Taylor that Ridge is, in fact, her husband and she is single. She has to wonder if Taylor is still bitter that Steffy lost Liam to Hope and Taylor lost Ridge to her.

Side Note: Seems like Taylor and Steffy both dodged bullets, but you ain’t heard that from me.

Brooke goes on to say she doesn’t look at life in terms of winners and losers - despite having just pointed out the scorecard. Brooke says she is actually trying to extend an olive branch. Taylor giggles in disbelief. Undeterred, Brooke continues and says she would like to be friends with her.

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!