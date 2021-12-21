Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor Validates Ridge’s Insecurities About Brooke (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 20, 2021
Author:
Krista Allen

Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Taylor is stroking Ridge’s hands. She relays a conversation she had with Steffy about Stephanie, and how fiercely protective she was of their relationship. Ridge says Stephanie always saw the goodness in Taylor. He thinks she is good and a remarkable woman. 

Side Note: The unfinished part of that sentence would seem to be…unlike Brooke. 

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge’s Anger Makes Deacon Happy

Taylor knows she shouldn’t criticize Brooke, but…she will. She thinks Brooke has been giving him wild highs and lows for years. Taylor goes on to say that she wants time to remember how wonderful their times together were. She will always love him. They embrace just as Steffy walks up to the door and peers through the window. 

Recommended Articles

Side Note: Steffy looks as happy as child on their birthday. 

Will Steffy get to see her parents reconcile? Will Ridge allow Taylor to continue badmouth Brooke? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb recap 12_13_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Ridge and Taylor Reconnect (WATCH)

Dec 13, 2021
Comment
bb recap 12_14_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Taylor Offers Tea and Sympathy For Ridge's Plight (WATCH)

Dec 14, 2021
Comment
bb recap-3:30:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Brooke Sets Ridge Straight About Thomas (WATCH)

Mar 30, 2021
Comment
bb recap 12_15_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Taylor's Family Shares a Warm Homecoming (WATCH)

Dec 15, 2021
Comment