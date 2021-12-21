Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Taylor is stroking Ridge’s hands. She relays a conversation she had with Steffy about Stephanie, and how fiercely protective she was of their relationship. Ridge says Stephanie always saw the goodness in Taylor. He thinks she is good and a remarkable woman.

Side Note: The unfinished part of that sentence would seem to be…unlike Brooke.

Taylor knows she shouldn’t criticize Brooke, but…she will. She thinks Brooke has been giving him wild highs and lows for years. Taylor goes on to say that she wants time to remember how wonderful their times together were. She will always love him. They embrace just as Steffy walks up to the door and peers through the window.

Side Note: Steffy looks as happy as child on their birthday.

