Jason Thompson, Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy returns home to interrupt Lily, who is sitting peacefully reading a book. She asks about Sally. She showed up in a disguise again in an attempt to keep tabs on Billy.

Side Note: Oh, Sally…

Billy goes on to say that he went up to her and gave her the business about following him. He assumes she is under orders from his favorite person in the whole wide world…ADAM.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack and Adam Spar Over Billy

Billy tells Lily it is time to forget Sally and her disguises, and Adam and his vendettas. He wants to celebrate all through the night. He nuzzles her neck in an attempt to engage her in said celebration.

Side Note: Billy and Lily really are kind of sweet when they aren’t involved in Billy vs. Adam: The Miniseries.

They get all sweet and he asks if they can return to doing the do - that they were doing - before he made his exit. Lily agrees to lay down her book so Billy can lay her down to make sweet love.

Will Lily ever get to finish her book? Will Billy and Lily make sweet love all through the night? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!