On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam is chatting with Jack and Phyllis in the lobby of the Grand Phoenix. Shockingly, they are chatting about Billy. Jack says he knows for a fact that Billy never intended to publish the piece about Ashland Locke - which was very likely true. Adam thinks Jack is only getting Billy’s side of the story.

Jack goes on to say he thinks Adam and Victor set a trap for Billy. Don’t they know that Billy has children - Victor’s grandchildren? Weren’t these children at all considered before implementing their plan?

Side Note: Really, Jack? You’re playing the children card? I’m pretty sure you didn’t consider Victor’s children and/or grandchildren each and every time you launched a plan against him.

Adam rightfully asks why Jack isn’t rushing out to put Harrison’s interests first. He is your grandson, Jack. Phyllis can’t stand it anymore. She butts her way into the conversation to ask if they are supposed to believe that Victor and Adam actually had Ashland’s best interests at heart. Adam says he and Victor did what they needed to do to protect the family business.

Side Note: As “wash, rinse, repeat” as this continued feud between Adam and Billy is, it has created a bond between Adam and Victor that is nice to watch play out.

Jack calls bulls*** and says the only reason for them setting up Billy was to exact revenge. They still haven’t gotten over Billy writing the exposé on Adam. That last statement by Jack was enough to send Adam on his way.

After Adam’s exit, Phyllis asks Jack what actually is going on between Billy and Adam. Jack says it is constant warfare.

