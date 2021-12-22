Booked and Busy: Amanda Seyfried Headlines Hulu's The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout Beth Dubber/Hulu

From daytime...to ! Ex-As the World Turns star Amanda Seyfried is headlining an anticipated Hulu series in which she plays Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes. That kicks off this March. Meanwhile, General Hospital's Josh Swickard and ex-GH-er Brad Maule appear in holiday films available on Netflix and Amazon Prime, respectively.

All My Children

Liz Vassey (ex-Emily Ann) is set to write/EP the mystery drama In Between for NBC, along with fellow EP Mayim Bialik ; the show centers on a NYC therapist who has to move to a tiny Georgia town after her brother has an accident...and discovers lots of secrets and the power of family

(ex-Emily Ann) is set to write/EP the mystery drama In Between for NBC, along with fellow EP ; the show centers on a NYC therapist who has to move to a tiny Georgia town after her brother has an accident...and discovers lots of secrets and the power of family Sam Page (ex-Trey) stars opposite Alyssa Milano in Brazen, based on Nora Roberts' novel Brazen Virtue, out on Netflix Jan. 13

As the World Turns

Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) will star in Hulu's The Dropout as Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos; the first three episodes will debut March 3

(ex-Lucy) will star in Hulu's The Dropout as founder of Theranos; the first three episodes will debut March 3 Martha Millan (ex-Mya) has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox drama The Cleaning Lady

(ex-Mya) has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox drama The Cleaning Lady Jason Biggs (ex-Pete) will guest star on the Jan. 6 episode of Law & Order: SVU on NBC, appearing as a detective on a task force led by Donal Logue

(ex-Pete) will guest star on the Jan. 6 episode of Law & Order: SVU on NBC, appearing as a detective on a task force led by Roselyn Sánchez (ex-Pilar) stars in Fantasy Island's two-hour holiday event, which has been rescheduled to air on FOX Dec. 23 at 8 PM EST

(ex-Pilar) stars in Fantasy Island's two-hour holiday event, which has been rescheduled to air on FOX Dec. 23 at 8 PM EST Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) reprises her role on HBO Max's Search Party, whose fifth and final season premieres Jan. 7; watch the trailer here

HBO Max

The Bold and the Beautiful

Betty White (ex-Ann) will ring in her 100th birthday with the movie Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, which will air on Jan. 17 in 900 theaters

(ex-Ann) will ring in her 100th birthday with the movie Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, which will air on Jan. 17 in 900 theaters Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe) stars in Fantasy Island's two-hour holiday event, which has been rescheduled to air on FOX Dec. 23 at 8 PM EST

(ex-Zoe) stars in Fantasy Island's two-hour holiday event, which has been rescheduled to air on FOX Dec. 23 at 8 PM EST Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) leads the QCode podcast Last Known Position; listen to the first episode here

Days of Our Lives

Marla Gibbs (Olivia) will star in the comedy Bromates (EP-ed by Snoop Dogg) with Lil Rel Howery

General Hospital

Josh Swickard (Chase) headlines the Netflix holiday flick A California Christmas: City Lights, a sequel to last year's A California Christmas, with his wife Lauren

(Chase) headlines the Netflix holiday flick A California Christmas: City Lights, a sequel to last year's A California Christmas, with his wife Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) has announced a new single, "Walking Dead," which will be released, along with a video, on Dec. 31; he also stars on AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond

(ex-Dillon) has announced a new single, "Walking Dead," which will be released, along with a video, on Dec. 31; he also stars on AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond Brad Maule (ex-Tony) stars in the holiday flick A Year from Now, streaming now on Amazon Prime

Guiding Light

Nia Long (ex-Kat) has signed on to ABC's docuseries Let The World See, about Mamie Till-Mobley's pursuit of justice after the murder of her son Emmett Till, premiering Jan. 6 at 10 PM EST; she will read excerpts from Till-Mobley’s memoir Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime that Changed America

ABC

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) co-owns Dos Hombres Tequila with former Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul

One Life to Live

Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in Season 2 of Topic's independent drama The Accidental Wolf, which will debut Dec. 30

(ex-Karen) will star in Season 2 of Topic's independent drama The Accidental Wolf, which will debut Dec. 30 Meghann Fahy (ex-Hannah) stars in the film The Unbreakable Boy, based on Scott Michael LeRette's memoir, out March 18, 2022

Passions

Alison Robertson (ex-Heather) stars in Lifetime's Killer Stepmom, premiering Jan. 7 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless