Days of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is a newlywed! While in Italy with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens), the young filmmaker and his girlfriend tied the knot. Now that the two are back in Salem, what's in store? Boatman dished to Soap Hub.

The actor said of Johnny and Chanel:

They’ve had a couple of months to be together and to get to know each other. After all the drama [when Chanel revealed Paulina Price was Lani Grant’s mother], Johnny was like, 'Let’s just get out of here. Let’s hop on the DiMera jet and go to Italy, and I’ll show you where I grew up.' They’re overcome by passion and the magic of Italy. While they’re there, Johnny proposes, and Chanel [Raven Bowens] says yes. They got married in a small Italian church and came back as husband and wife.

Boatman's real-life wedding to Julana Dizon matched up with his Salem one. He said:

It’s funny, because they gave me five days off to go and get married in real life. While I was off getting married, they wrote that Johnny and Chanel went off to Italy and got married. So I got married twice in the same week.

How will Johnny and Chanel's friends and family react to their newlywed bliss? Boatman mused: