Ellen, Kelly Clarkson, and Judge Judy Hit Season High Ratings

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is going out on a ratings high. Ellen, along with The Kelly Clarkson Show and Judge Judy, all saw ratings spikes and were the only daytime talk shows to net new season highs in the week ending in Dec. 12, despite interruptions for live coverage of Sen. Bob Dole's funeral. Ellen increased by 10% to a 1.1 live plus same day national household rating Nielsen is reporting according to Nexttv.com.

This is Ellen's best ratings since the week ending Feb. 21 and was the only show in the top nine to hold 100% of its year-ago rating. Kelly Clarkson grabbed 11% for the week and saw 25% over the past three weeks to garner a 1.0, its biggest since the week ending Feb. 28. Judge Judy scored its highest ratings since the week of July 11 and grabbed 6% to a 5.0 live plus same day national household rating. Even though the courtroom show is no longer in production, Judge Judy was ranked as the fourth highest rated show in national syndication.