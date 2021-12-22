Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Publish date:

Ellen, Kelly Clarkson, and Judge Judy Hit Season High Ratings

Author:
Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is going out on a ratings high. Ellen, along with The Kelly Clarkson Show and Judge Judyall saw ratings spikes and were the only daytime talk shows to net new season highs in the week ending in Dec. 12, despite interruptions for live coverage of Sen. Bob Dole's funeral. Ellen increased by 10% to a 1.1 live plus same day national household rating Nielsen is reporting according to Nexttv.com

This is Ellen's best ratings since the week ending Feb. 21 and was the only show in the top nine to hold 100% of its year-ago rating. Kelly Clarkson grabbed 11% for the week and saw 25% over the past three weeks to garner a 1.0, its biggest since the week ending Feb. 28. Judge Judy scored its highest ratings since the week of July 11 and grabbed 6% to a 5.0 live plus same day national household rating. Even though the courtroom show is no longer in production, Judge Judy was ranked as the fourth highest rated show in national syndication. 

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Steve Harvey
Talk Shows

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings Four Weeks in a Row

Jun 17, 2021
Comment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Reclaims Top Spot in Daytime Syndie Ratings

May 21, 2021
Comment
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Talk Shows

Kelly Clarkson to Take Over The Ellen DeGeneres Show Time Slot

May 26, 2021
Comment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy to End After 25th Season, New Series Judy Justice Gears Up for Debut

Mar 2, 2020
Comment