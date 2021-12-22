Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Host NBC's New Year's Eve Special

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are taking a stroll down memory lane. The ladies of The Today Show's fourth hour will host a star-studded New Year's Eve special, 2021: It's Toast! The primetime special will look back at the funniest moments of 2021, which will include viral videos, bloopers, pranks, and trends. 

The special will have an all-star line up with, Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Vanessa Hauc, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Harry Lennix, Tom Llamas, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump, and Johnny Weir.

Take a look at the event below!

2021: It's Toast! airs Dec. 31 at 8 PM EST on NBC.

