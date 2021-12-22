Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital characters have been name-dropping Hayden Barnes plenty in recent months. But is portrayer Rebecca Budig making her way back to Port Charles?

She told Soap Opera Digest:

I am getting bombarded with that question, honestly.

The daytime veteran refuted rumors she turned down offers to return, noting:

That is not true. Listen, I love [Executive Producer] Frank [Valentini], and Frank and I are friends, but I haven’t been asked back since I left the show [in 2019].

Would you like to see Budig back on GH? Sound off in the comments!