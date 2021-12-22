Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Publish date:

Rebecca Budig Weighs in on General Hospital Status

Author:
Rebecca Budig

General Hospital characters have been name-dropping Hayden Barnes plenty in recent months. But is portrayer Rebecca Budig making her way back to Port Charles? 

She told Soap Opera Digest:

I am getting bombarded with that question, honestly.

Recommended Articles

The daytime veteran refuted rumors she turned down offers to return, noting:

That is not true. Listen, I love [Executive Producer] Frank [Valentini], and Frank and I are friends, but I haven’t been asked back since I left the show [in 2019].

Would you like to see Budig back on GH? Sound off in the comments!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Rebecca Budig
General Hospital

Rebecca Budig Reportedly Out at General Hospital

Nov 20, 2019
Comment
Rebecca Budig
General Hospital

Rebecca Budig Checks Back in to GH

May 8, 2019
Comment
Rebecca Budig, Michael Easton
General Hospital

GH's Rebecca Budig and Michael Easton Honored for Short Film 'About a Girl'

Sep 21, 2020
Comment
Rebecca Budig
Soaps

Rebecca Budig Joins General Hospital in "Killer Role"

Mar 17, 2015
Comment