December 22, 2021
Scarlett Fernandez Reveals General Hospital Exit on Instagram

Scarlett Fernandez

General Hospital's little scene-stealer Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) has departed the series. Many GH fans wondered what happened to Fernandez after another actress appeared in the role on Tuesday's episode. Fernandez broke the news on Instagram about her exit from the part as Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) and Valentin Cassadine's (James Patrick Stuart) daughter, a character she's played since 2016.

Fernandez posted:

Later, Soap Opera Digest reported the role is now being played by Amelie McClain. McClain's credits include the short film Clear The SmokeTransference, and the upcoming project Terrifier 2.

