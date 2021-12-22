The Bold and The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown Talks Sheila's Feelings Toward Deacon

Gilles Toucas/CBS

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has teamed up with fellow baddie Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) over on The Bold and the Beautiful. But their partnership is more tangled than we might think. Brown dished Sheila's complex feelings towards her co-conspirator in an interview with TV Watercooler.

Deacon has bonded a bit with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle). However, Sheila hasn't managed to get all that close to her son Finn (Tanner Novlan), despite her best efforts. How does that make her feel? Brown explained:

I think it’s hard for Sheila to see how he has made inroads that Sheila hasn’t been able to. He has the relationship with his daughter that she has been dreaming about having with her son. Brooke is being friendly to Deacon. Biting that apple and coming on to Deacon, I think it’s Sheila’s way to just testing the waters and seeing where he’s at. Sometimes in real life, women want what they can’t have. Men want what they can’t have. And right now, Sheila can’t have what she wants either – and that not only goes for her son but quite possibly Deacon too.

And there's that old secret: that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) shot her future-mother-in-law a few years back. Brown noted that the the truth about that "hasn't come out yet." However, Sheila will come face to face with Steffy's mom Taylor (Krista Allen).

Brown teased:

I have started working with Krista and it’s been wonderful. I mean, I can’t tell you what our scenes are about or what’s going on – but we’re having a really good time, I can tell you that!

Will Sheila manage to connect with her son and grandson? Brown previewed: