WATCH: Drew Barrymore Reminisces About Riding Keanu Reeves' Motorcycle (VIDEO)

Drew Barrymore welcomed Keanu Reeves to The Drew Barrymore Show. During the interview, the actress/host and The Matrix Resurrections star took a stroll down memory lane. Barrymore even recalled taking a spin on Reeves' motorcycle.

Barrymore remembered:

Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you? I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in—this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change, please let me know—you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life.

She added:

We went and you took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling.

Reeves apparently could not remember the moment but admitted:

Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it.

Watch the nostalgic interview below.