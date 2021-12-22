Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Will Grey's Anatomy Wrap After Season 18?

Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy

Is Grey's Anatomy concluding after its eighteenth season? Actress Ellen Pompeo (Meredith) revealed in an interview with Insider that she's in favor of the medical drama wrapping up.

Pompeo declared:

I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.

She added:

​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'

What do you think of Grey's Anatomy possibly ending after Season 18? Sound off in the comments!

